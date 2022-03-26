The latest episode of ‘Big Sky’ paid tribute to crew member David Suapaia, who passed away much loved

ads

On March 24, 2022, S2E13 of the ABC series Big Sky featured a title card in tribute to friend from the show David Suapaia, who recently passed away. David had small but notable credits in popular movies and television series before working as a Hollywood host and crew member for various other productions.

He was 55 years old when he passed away on March 8, 2022.

The tribute was shown at the end of that week’s episode of Big Sky. The crime thriller series follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they investigate a kidnapping in Montana and the conspiracy they uncover in her case. While it’s unclear in what capacity David worked on the show, the tribute makes it clear that he was a valued member of the team and will be greatly missed.

Source: ABC In the information of David Suapaia’s memorial and obituary, his cause of death is not given.

According to his memorial service and obituary information, David Suapaia was born on April 28, 1966.

Leaves a son, Dillon; his wife Denise passed away in 2015, according to Express.

At the time of writing, the cause of death has not been confirmed. There has been no published report of David Suapaia’s untimely death. However, his passing has certainly left a mark on Hollywood, particularly within his Big Sky family.

Aside from Big Sky, David had two other Hollywood roles in which he appeared. In 2004, he played the husband of a supporting character on the Adam Sandler sitcom 50 First Dates, where she starred opposite SNL alum Maya Rudolph. In 2010, David appeared in an episode of the television documentary series 1000 Ways to Die.

Source: GoFundMe

According to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend for David’s son Dillon, David, affectionately known as Big Dave, is remembered for his singing voice and friendly demeanor among his friends and family. “He had a larger than life personality and was a gentle giant,” the GoFundMe message reads in part.

David’s memorial will be held at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park in California. Visitation will be held on April 8 with a funeral service the following day on April 9.

New episodes of Big Sky premiere Thursdays at 10 pm ET on ABC.

