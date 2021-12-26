The latest folly of the Taliban: travel banned for women without a male relative

They had made reassuring statements, explaining to the international community that the Islamic Emirate “ he doesn’t want women to be victims “. They had offered openings, such as their inclusion in the structure of the government based on sharia law and, more generally, promised other concessions, always in accordance with Islamic law. Well, four months after the seizure of power by the Taliban in Afghanistan, we record yet another step backwards for the woman rights afghan.

Another ban for women

The latest ban announced by the Taliban concerns a ban on women traveling alone for long distances. In the event that a girl, mother or anybody wants to travel more than 70 kilometers, she would be forced to ask for male support. In this case, to cover such ranges of action, women must always be accompanied by a man from the family. The recommendation was published by the ministry for the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice, even if it had been circulating on social media for days.

The same recommendation also invites drivers not to accept women in their vehicles if they are not wearing the “Islamic veil”, without however specifying what type of veil. “Women will not be able to travel beyond 45 miles (72 kilometers) if they are not accompanied by a family member,” explained a spokesman for the ministry for the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice, which published the new directive. A few weeks ago, the same dicastery had asked the country’s televisions to stop broadcasting series in which women play and to impose the “Islamic veil” on journalists who are on the air.

Broken promises

And to think that the Taliban should have guaranteed change and development. On the contrary, the group that holds the power in Kabul seems to have returned the hands of time to the past. All the words spent in the previous months have evaporated like snow in the sun. Also because the ban on the movement of women was certainly not the only one of its kind. A few days ago the municipality of the Afghan capital Kabul made a new attempt to remove photos of women from shops, signs and signs in the city. This was announced by Nematullah Barakzai, spokesman for the Taliban in control of the municipality of Kabul, who confirmed the issuance of an ordinance for the removal of photos and placards representing women “contrary to the principles of Islam” from the commercial areas of the city.

It matters little if the Taliban are trying in every way to institutionalize themselves in the eyes of the world: the central point is that the promises of freedom for women (and not only those) have not been kept. In all this, for example, the Afghan mission to the UN reported that the permanent mission of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New York will be led by the chargé d’affaires Nasser Ahmad Faiq: “The permanent mission to the UN will continue its efforts to work closely with all Member States and to guarantee fundamental rights for all Afghans, including women, children and ethnic minorities “.

Taliban spokespersons, Suhail Shaheen, asked the UN to demonstrate its neutrality by allowing it to have a representative at the Glass Palace. “The UN is a world body whose credibility is based on its neutrality. I ask that it demonstrate its neutrality by giving a place to the current government of Afghanistan, which has sovereignty and mandate over the whole country, to the United Nations”, he said. wrote Shaheen on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Taliban continue to fail to deliver on their promises.