The latest from Apple Fitness +

Apple Fitness +, the first fitness and wellness service created around Apple Watch and designed for every level of experience and training, introduces Raccolte e Corriamo.

Collections are a series of meditations and workouts selected from the Fitness + library and organized to help you reach a goal.

Let’s Run, on the other hand, is an audio experience dedicated to runners to help them improve and stay consistent, with popular routes in some of the most famous cities.

Collections

Fitness + introduces Collections, a series of meditations and workouts selected from the Fitness + library and organized to help you reach your goals. Drawing on nearly 1000 studio-style workouts and guided meditations available on Fitness +, the collections provide a whole new way to get the right boost at the start of each session. Collections include a recommended activity program to help you make targeted workout choices for the next few weeks or days.

There are six collections:

30 days of Core training

Improve your posture with Pilates

Perfect yoga balance postures

Run your first 5km

Strengthen your back, loosen your hips

Relax for better sleep

Let’s run

Running is one of the most popular physical activities: it can be practiced anytime and anywhere, and offers many benefits, for example it improves cardiovascular capacity and mood, and reduces stress. Let’s Run on Fitness + is a new audio experience designed for help runners be more consistent and make progress, and each episode is dedicated to a popular path in some of the iconic locations in the world of running.

Each episode offers inspiring insights and advice from well-known and popular Fitness + trainers.

Episodes of We Run also include motivating and energizing music, with playlists handpicked by Fitness + trainers. Each playlist is calibrated based on intensity, location and coaching, reflecting the spirit of the city in which you run. For example, the Miami Beach playlist includes Latin American music inspired by the beautiful sights and sounds of the city of Miami. The user can also save the playlists to listen to them whenever he wants. During the Runs sessions, the Fitness + trainer will send photos of worthy views taken along the way. The photos will then be available in the training summary and can be saved in your personal photo library or shared with other people.

Three episodes of We Run are available: London, with Cory Wharton-Malcolm; Brooklyn, with Emily Fayette; and Miami Beach, with Sam Sanchez. A new episode of We Run will be made available every week, on Mondays. We run workouts are suitable for runners of any level, and offer the right energy from start to finish.

Run joins Fitness +’s growing portfolio of audio experiences, including Stroll and Meditation, activities that can be practiced anywhere, anytime – all you need is an Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods or another type of Bluetooth headset. Runs sessions can be followed outdoors or indoors on a treadmill, and episodes will be available in the Workout app on Apple Watch for those with a Fitness + subscription. For those who use Apple Watch and are in a wheelchair, Corriamo offers the Outdoor Sustained Rhythm workout.

We walk

On Fitness + comes the third season of Stroll, a motivating audio experience on Apple Watch designed for help people stay on the move by walking more often. The series stars some of the most interesting and influential characters in the world, who share stories, photos and music with Fitness + subscribers. To date, 41 guests of the episodes of Stroll, including Dolly Parton, Anthony Joshua, Jane Fonda, Randall Park, Camila Cabello, Naomi Campbell, Ruby Bridges, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Bebe Rexha. Recently, His Royal Highness Prince William closed season two on the importance of keeping a good head.

With the start of the third season, new guests will be added every week.

Featured artist

In addition, Fitness + will enrich the well-known “Featured Artist” series with new workouts to the rhythm of Ed Sheeran’s music, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and the Beatles. The series dedicates an entire training playlist to a single artist. Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts with songs by these artists will appear in the service in different modes. Workout types include Biking, Dancing, HIIT, Strengthening and Yoga, and music genres range from chill-out to rock, hip-hop / R&B, latin and upbeat.

Those with Apple Music and Apple One subscriptions will also be able to listen to the Fitness + Spotlight series, inspired by workouts. The series includes an exclusive playlist for each Featured Artist, with energetic tracks from their entire catalog, as well as collaborations and remixes to energize even when not training with Fitness +.

