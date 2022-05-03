The latest from Lidl is a very cheap drone that makes 360-degree turns

Related news

For some time now, Lidl has been selling on its website low cost drones That is, consumer drones, which are not intended for professionals or videographers. They are simple devices that are used to have a quick fun, and the best thing is that they are quite cheap. Now, Lidl has put one up for sale again, the RC Stunt.

This Lidl drone is a very simple device but it has certain capabilities that give it a brutal value for money. It costs only 27.99 euros in the Lidl store, and allows various flight maneuvers and 360 degree turns, as it has 4 propellers for these movements.

The quadcopter includes a remote control, 4 interchangeable propellers and 2 AA batteries for the remote control. It also includes a screwdriver and a USB-C cable for charging. The best thing is that being made of plastic, this drone is not heavy at all; It only weighs 110 grams.

Lidl’s new drone

The drone measures 33.5 x 33.5 x 8 centimeters. It is designed for children over 12 years old, and its battery allows an approximate flight time between 7 and 8 minutes, with a range of 50 meters. It has several modes of action, including one that makes control easy for all users. In addition, it has LED lighting.

The remote control is 4 channels and uses 2.4 GHz technology, and in terms of maneuverability it has an integrated 6-axis turning system to achieve greater stability. The drone has a built-in height sensor that makes control even easier. In addition, the command is designed like that of a console, to make it more familiar to users.

Lidl drone

Lidl omicron

The controller consists of 2 joystick to control both height and movement, and has directional buttons, an off button, and buttons so the drone itself can rotate 360 ​​degrees. The device is available in just a single color that mixes black and white, although the included replacement propellers are painted black. Again, a tremendously simple drone but that will give a lot of play to the youngest of the house.

The links in this article are affiliate links. Buying from them you support EL ESPAÑOL – Omicrono at no additional cost in your purchase.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you