The latest from Milanello: Atletico far away

The latest from Milanello ahead of Wednesday night’s match against Atletico Madrid. The match, valid for the fifth day of the Champions League, will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano

The defeat against the Fiorentina is now behind us. At Milanello we are working in view of the match against Champions League against theAtletico Madrid.

Stefano Pioli
Stefano Pioli (@LaPresse)

It will take the field in the Spanish capital for the fifth day of the most important European competition. The Milan he wants to do the feat, to raise his head after the knockout of Florence and to leave alive the very small hope of qualifying for the round of 16 of the event.

However, the first victory in Champions League, which has really been missing for too many years. They will try to win clearly without Mike Maignan, David Calabria and Ante Rebic.

Read also:

The point about Tomori

Today’s attention at Milanello was focused above all on Fikayo Tomori, struggling with a hip problem. The defender, as learned by the editorial team, did not train with the rest of the group.

It is evident that his presence, against theAtletico Madrid, is increasingly at risk. If he were to do a differentiated job tomorrow, the goal would be to have him back for Sassuolo. Simon Kjaer will be called to overtime, with the return of Alessio Romagnoli at his side. No problem, however, with regards to Rafael Leâo, came out of the Franchi of Florence with cramps

