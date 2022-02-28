The latest from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: The Ukrainian army maintains its iron defense of the capital

Kyiv, Ukraine – The strengths ukrainian put up a tenacious resistance to stop the advance of the most numerous and most powerful military contingents of Russia besieging the capital, while United States and the European Union they rushed ammunition and weapons to Kiev and announced heavy new financial sanctions to further isolate Moscow.

Terrified men, women and children sought shelter indoors and underground, and the government maintained a 39-hour curfew to keep people off the streets. More than 150,000 Ukrainians have fled to Poland, Moldova and other neighboring countries, and the United Nations (UN) warned that the number could rise to four million if the fighting worsens.

Loud explosions lit up the predawn sky south of Kiev early on Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky’s office said one of the blasts occurred near Zhuliany airport, and the mayor of Vasylkiv, some 25 miles south of the capital, said an oil depot was hit in that city.

“We will fight as long as it takes to liberate our country,” Zelensky promised.

Russia closes its airspace to planes from several countries

Russia is closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia, a decision made as Moscow’s relations with the West hit an all-time low following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, announced early Sunday that the move was taken in retaliation after these four nations closed their airspace to Russian planes.

On Saturday, the agency also reported the closure of Russian airspace to planes from Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic in response to a similar move by those four countries against Russian planes.

The UN confirms the death of at least 64 people in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) confirmed that at least 240 Ukrainian civilians have been injured, including at least 64 people killed, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military action last Thursday.

However, the UN indicated that the real figure could be much higher, as a large number of reports remain to be confirmed.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) uses strict methodology and verification techniques when reporting deaths in a war conflict.

OCHA added that damage to the nation’s infrastructure has deprived hundreds of thousands of citizens of essential services such as electricity or drinking water. They also showed a map of humanitarian situations in Ukraine, showing areas mostly in the north, east and south.

The office on Friday reported an initial figure of 127 civilian deaths, mostly from shelling and artillery strikes.

New and tougher sanctions against Russia are lowered

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Germany have agreed to cut off certain Russian financial institutions’ access to the SWIFT electronic payments and messaging system and have imposed more restrictive measures on the Russian central bank.

These new sanctions respond to the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and are designed to severely limit access to funds that Putin can use to finance his military action against Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced the new sanctions at a joint press conference.

On a daily basis, Russian financial institutions move billions of dollars between more than 11,000 banks around the world.

Germany changes its mind, will send weapons to Ukraine

Meanwhile, in a significant policy shift, the German government has authorized the shipment of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine and supports the Swift global banking system applying some restrictions to Russia.

The German economy and climate ministry said in a statement late Saturday that the Netherlands has been allowed to send 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens the entire postwar order,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “In this situation, we have a duty to help Ukraine defend itself from the invading army of Vladimir Putin as much as possible.”

Germany has long adhered to a policy of not exporting deadly weapons to conflict zones, and government officials on Friday said they would stick to that rule with regard to Ukraine.

He said he will send 14 armored vehicles and up to 10,000 tons of fuel to Ukraine.

“After Russia’s shameless attack, Ukraine must be able to defend itself,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. “That is why the federal government supports Ukraine by sending it urgently needed supplies.”

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries

Kilometer-long queues of vehicles form at border crossings as tens of thousands flee from Ukraine to neighboring countries in the face of advancing Russian invading troops.

Nearly 120,000 people have fled from Ukraine to Poland and other neighboring countries, the UN refugee agency said on Saturday. The largest number goes to Poland, where there were already 2 million Ukrainians. The Polish government says that more than 100,000 Ukrainians have crossed the border in the last 48 hours.

A family from Chernivtsi, in western Ukraine, waited 20 hours to enter Siret, Romania.

In the border town of Medyka, the line of vehicles stretched many kilometers into the interior of Ukraine. A woman from Lviv who was taking her four children to Poland said there were many abandoned packages on the way.

The United States estimates that 50% of Russian troops have already entered Ukraine

A senior US defense official estimates that more than 50% of Russian troops on the Ukraine border have entered the country. The previous calculation was that 30% of the Russian force had entered combat.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of internal evaluations, declined to say how many troops there were, but the United States had estimated that there were 150,000 troops on the border.

The official said Russian forces were about 30 kilometers from Kiev on Saturday, and an unspecified number of Russian “reconnaissance elements” had entered the capital.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that “the speed of the Russian advance has slowed, probably because of great logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.”

“Russian forces bypass Ukrainian population centers and leave troops to surround and isolate them,” the ministry said.

Curfew extended in Kiev

The mayor of Kiev extends the curfew on the city as Russian troops increase pressure on the Ukrainian capital.

Vitaly Klitschko said on Telegram that the restrictions on movement will be in effect from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., and that “all civilians who are on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the reconnaissance groups. and sabotage of the enemy”.

With information from AP and EFE.