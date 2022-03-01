The latest from the invasion of Ukraine: long Russian military convoy approaches Kiev

KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian military assault on Ukraine has entered its sixth day with shelling once again reaching the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, a convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles some 40 miles long is approaching the Ukrainian capital Kiev and fighting has intensified on the ground.

Key points of the conflict this Tuesday:

– Ukrainian troops are holding back Russian attempts to advance on Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million people.

– Videos posted on social networks and in the Ukrainian media showed a huge explosion near the imposing Soviet-era administrative building in Kharkiv’s central square, which also hit several cars parked in front, shattering window glass but leaving the practically intact building.

– More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were reported dead after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a town situated between Kharkiv and Kiev.

– Ukrainian fighters are putting up fierce resistance and surprisingly, Russia has not been able to dominate the skies. But civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war, with families and children huddled in subway stations and other shelters.

– Russia insisted that the existence of US nuclear weapons in Europe is inadmissible and once again demanded security guarantees from NATO, in a video message from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, about the Russian offensive in Ukraine.