The latest from the invasion of Ukraine: Russia bombs security and communications facilities in Kiev

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia on Tuesday warned the citizens of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, of new bombardments on the city and asked them to leave their homes, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Immediately afterwards, Russia bombed the television tower in Kiev, the Defense Ministry said, quoted by the Interfax agency. Some television channels stopped broadcasting after the attack, due to the loss of signal, confirmed the EFE Agency.

Key points of the conflict this Tuesday:

– The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaly Klitschkowarned that the current situation in the Ukrainian capital is “dangerous” and said that they are intensifying the defense of the city, installing fortifications and checkpoints at the entrances, while the country’s president has appointed a military officer for the town.

– Ukrainian troops are holding back Russian attempts to advance on Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million people.

– Videos posted on social networks and in the Ukrainian media showed a huge explosion near the imposing Soviet-era administrative building in Kharkiv’s central square, which also hit several cars parked in front, shattering window glass but leaving the practically intact building.

– More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were reported dead after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a town situated between Kharkiv and Kiev.

– Ukrainian fighters are putting up fierce resistance and surprisingly, Russia has not been able to dominate the skies. But civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war, with families and children huddled in subway stations and other shelters.

– Russia insisted that the existence of US nuclear weapons in Europe is inadmissible and once again demanded security guarantees from NATO, in a video message from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, about the Russian offensive in Ukraine.