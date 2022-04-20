The latest from Xiaomi is a mop with a battery for half an hour and a water tank

Share

The Xiaomi MIJIA Dual-Brush Wireless Mop has a double brush that can rotate 90º up and down, with a 450 mL water purification tank and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 35 minutes.

Every week, Xiaomi expands its, already in itself, extensive catalog of devices for the home, included under the MIJIA brandwith the presentation in China of new products with great value for money.

Thus, after recently presenting a “super water purifier” that you can control from your mobile or a new standing fan that costs less than 65 euros to change, it has now just launched a mop with battery for half an hour and water tank.

This is all that the Xiaomi MIJIA Dual-Brush Wireless Mop offers us

Xiaomi has just presented in its native country the MIJIA Dual-Brush Wireless Mop, a wireless mop that has a double brush equipped with spray cleaning technology in real time. A) Yes, front brush cleans dirt from the front and rear brush cleans dirt from the backmanaging to clean the floor of our house quickly and efficiently.

In addition, the frameless design of the brushes of the Xiaomi MIJIA Dual-Brush Wireless Mop allows us to clean areas that are more difficult to clean. like the edges where the floor meets the wall.

This new Xiaomi mop also allows us to clean more inaccessible places such as the bottom of the sofa or the bed, since it can be completely flat and in this state, it admits a 90º rotation both up and down.

One of the main features of the Xiaomi MIJIA Dual-Brush Wireless Mop is that it has a 450 mL water purification tank and a 200 mL dirty water storage tank, which will allow us to scrub the house in a very short time. In addition, once we have finished cleaning we simply have to empty the dirty water tank, place the brush on its charging base and press the automatic cleaning button on the mop.

In this sense, we must point out that this wireless mop stops automatically if it detects that there is no clean water in the tank or if the degree of contamination is too high and emits a beep to remind us that we must fill the water tank or clean the mop.

Another of the strengths of this Xiaomi mop is its autonomy, since it is equipped with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 35 minutes.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Dual-Brush Wireless Mop will be available for purchase in China through Youpin, the Chinese giant’s crowdfunding platform, from April 20 for a promotional price of 899 yuan, about 130 euros to change. After this initial offer, this new Xiaomi wireless mop will cost 999 yuan, about 145 euros to change.

