The latest from Xiaomi is a “super-water purifier” that you can control from your mobile

The Xiaomi MIJIA Water Purifier 1000G allows you to fill a 150-milliliter glass of water in just 3.5 seconds.

Xiaomi has a complete ecosystem of smart home productsincluded under the MIJIA brand, which is gradually expanding with new devices.

Thus, after recently presenting an intelligent dehumidifier that also dries clothes or a hot and cold water dispensing machine with an antibacterial filter, now the Chinese firm has just launched in its native country a “super-water purifier” that you can control from your mobile.

This is all that the Xiaomi MIJIA Water Purifier 1000G offers you

The Xiaomi MIJIA Water Purifier 1000G, as its name suggests, has a flow rate of 1000G and with a water outlet speed of 2.65 litres/minutesomething that allows fill a 150-milliliter glass of water in just 3.5 seconds.

This “super-water purifier” from Xiaomi is the first device of its kind to feature a dual RO filtration systemwhich gives you higher purification rate to that of its most direct competitors. In fact, compared to ordinary 400G water purifiers saves about 2,433 liters of water per year.

In this sense, we must point out that this water purifier uses a reverse osmosis water purification system that effectively filters bacteria and heavy metals from the water, in such a way that the water filtered through this purifier is perfectly suitable for both pregnant mothers and babies.

As you can see in the images that we leave you on these lines, the filtering system of the Xiaomi MIJIA Water Purifier 1000G consists of two elements:

Two individual RO filters, the RO200G and RO800G, with a shelf life of 5 years

A PPC filter with a shelf life of 2 years

In addition, the Xiaomi MIJIA Water Purifier 1000G includes a small faucet with a built-in screen from which you can configure some purifier options such as the level of water filtration. Like the rest of the Chinese brand’s smart devices, you can control the operation of this “super-water purifier” from the Xiaomi Home app.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Water Purifier 1000G is now available for purchase in China, in presale mode, for a price of 2,299 yuan, about 332 euros to change.

