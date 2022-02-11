The latest Google flop: goodbye to this service

The cemetery Google expands: if thegoodbye to Google+ started in 2019 did not produce any bailout attempts or recriminations whatsoever, certainly the closure of “Google Currents”, the business version of the Mountain View social network, will probably be consumed in total indifference. Especially since the page owners will migrate to a new area with a sophisticated name, “Spaces“, while the old version of the social B2B will be phased out by 2023. Google’s project to create a social networkafter Google+ was shut down due to API security issues, but mostly because did not like it to a sufficient number of users.









Maybe it was too complicated to manage or perhaps presented a stream that could not tickle the interest of surfers: the fact is that this product ends up in the cemetery of Big G’s failures. Google has therefore announced a migration: from “Current“(what little remained of Google+, but dedicated to business users) to”Spaces“and he did so through a Workspace Update blog post in which he explains:”Last year we introduced Spaces, a place to organize people, topics and projects in Google Workspace. Since the launch of Spaces, many customers have told us they appreciate the tight integration with Google Workspace products, including Gmail, Calendar, Drive and Meet, and the ability to collaborate. With Spaces now available, starting in 2023 we are planning to reduce Google Currents and bring the remaining content and communities into the new Spaces experience.“.

From Google Currents to Spaces

Spaces is available to all customers Google Workspace and the migration will affect companies and page admins. In the coming months, the timeline of the divestment of Currents and the migration to Spaces will be shared. Transition assistance will be included.

Google Spaces, how it will work

Google Spaces can be understood as similar to the “Rooms“in Google Chat (which in turn was Google Hangouts), which allows the circle of people involved to create a shared portal for an idea, an event or focused on certain topics. It’s kind of a cross between a social network and Discord / IRC, but for internal business use.

Google says it will add some new features to Spaces before Currents closes next year. The blog post continues anticipating the news: “With Spaces now available, starting in 2023 we are planning to reduce Google Currents and bring the remaining content and communities into the new Spaces experience. Before we do, we will be providing new features in Spaces to help you communicate and collaborate more effectively. These include support for larger communities and leadership communication, investment in advanced search, tools for content moderation, and more. We are also investing in research and discoverability, platform functionality for app development, enterprise-grade security and compliance, including data protection, data loss prevention (DLP) and Vault support.“.