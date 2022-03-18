the latest government decisions

The Council of Ministers was held today and unanimously approved the stages aimed atafter the end of the state of emergency scheduled for March 31 and which will not see any extension, contrary to what happened from March 2020 when the pandemic began.

The decisions that emerged were officially announced at a press conference in which the premier Mario Draghi spoke with the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza: “At the end of March the state of emergency will end, by that date we will dissolve the CTS, whose work is not finished, it will continue with the Higher Institute of Health and the Higher Council of Health. Also on behalf of the government, I thank Professor Locatelli and Professor Brusaferro and all the present and past members of the Technical Scientific Committee. If one examines the situation of recent years, the CTS has given extraordinary support to very difficult decisions taken by this and the previous government “.

“We are definitively overcoming the color system for the Regions that has accompanied us for months. There will therefore no longer be the Friday ordinances – said Health Minister Roberto Speranza – and the suspension of workers without Super Green pass over 50 years will not happen again. It will be enough for them until April 30 to have the basic Green pass. The suspension from work will remain only for the group of health personnel and workers of hospitals and RSAs, in this case the extension of the obligation is to December 31 “.

The obligation of the Green pass ends in May: according to what is learned from ministerial sources, in the course of the control room at Palazzo Chigi in the morning it would have been decided to keep the obligation to present the green certificate in some areas (basic or super in the different places) until 30 April. From May it will no longer be necessary to exhibit it. Lcurrent regime on the obligation of masksprovided in all indoor places including the school, will remain in effect until 30 April.

Furthermore, from April the Green pass will no longer be required on buses and in general on local public transport, while the obligation to wear masks will continue to apply. The rules on masks, in fact, remain unchanged until April 30th. The super green pass obligation in the workplace for the over 50s therefore also lapses from April. Those who have exceeded this age threshold, for which the obligation would generally remain in force, should be required in the workplace only the base certificate. Furthermore, from 1 April, Green passes will no longer be required for outdoor venues.

Stadium capacity will return to 100% from April 1st and the basic Green pass will be required to access it. While the vaccination obligation remains in force until the end of the year for healthcare personnel and RSA. Italy will no longer be in a state of Covid emergency and consequently the CTS and the structure of the extraordinary commissioner will lapse. In their place, an ad hoc operational unit should be created at the Ministry of Health to accompany the transitional period and complete the vaccination campaign.

The road map drawn up by the government to ease anti-Covid measures also includes the termination of the contact quarantine (the obligation of isolation remains only for the infected). Therefore, at school, Dad would remain only for those who have contracted the infection. Among the measures there should also be the extension for the school staff for the emergency (Ata staff and teachers) until the end of the lessons, at the request of the Minister Patrizio Bianchi: an additional 200 million is foreseen for this objective.