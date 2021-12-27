the latest idea for Serie A!

Gabriel Gravina, president of the FIGC, talks about the situation of Italian football in the Covid-19 period to the microphones of Sky Sports evaluating the idea of ​​a Super Green Pass dressing room. These are his words:

“We can not stop. Football is the lifeblood of our economy. We need to enhance the idea of ​​a Super Green Pass at group and locker room level and in this regard we are working on it “.

The President of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina and the coach of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini

“Serie A, unlike other leagues such as the Premier League, is facing the pandemic well. We need to pay more attention. I would like to talk to scientists and specialists. We are very careful and we have 96-97 per cent of footballers and staff vaccinated“.

The president concludes by returning to talk about the qualification in the balance of the Italian national team ai World Cup: “We need to go back to being that special team that we have shown in 2021 and in the last three years. We need to recover the energies that we did not have in the crucial moments. We have wasted two jokers, we can no longer waste any more. We are waiting for the match on March 24 and then the match on March 29 to go to Qatar “.