The latest macOS Monterey update could render your Mac useless

19 mins ago

Just this week, Apple released macOS Monterey 12.3, the latest update to its desktop operating system. Despite all the news that it brings with it, such as Universal Control and a new set of Emojisit seems that it also comes with a serious problem that could render your Mac unusable.

This is how different users have begun to report it through the internet; making a great echo especially in the forum for Apple developers. Now, Life Hacker confirms it in a recent publication, where they warn users who want to update to macOS Monterey 12.3 that your computer could become unusable.

However, it is important to clarify that this possibility is very remote. Until now, macOS Monterey 12.3 behaves quite well for the most part of Mac computers. However, the problem would occur if your computer has had a motherboard change, which would inevitably lead it to become a very expensive paperweight.

Mac computers most affected by this update

Likewise, the computers that have been most affected have been the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which, as already mentioned, had a change of motherboard. What happens is that, once the update of the laptop is finished, it will stop turning on completely, leaving it in an unusable state and with little chance of fixing the errors in the operating system.

Other users with a little more luck say that yes they can start their computer. However, during power on, a failure to execute the operating system, also known as iBoot Panic, appears. Because of this, the update is not performed and the equipment ends up with erratic behavior instead.

