The latest macOS Monterey update could render your Mac useless

Just this week, Apple released macOS Monterey 12.3, the latest update to its desktop operating system. Despite all the news that it brings with it, such as Universal Control and a new set of Emojisit seems that it also comes with a serious problem that could render your Mac unusable.

This is how different users have begun to report it through the internet; making a great echo especially in the forum for Apple developers. Now, Life Hacker confirms it in a recent publication, where they warn users who want to update to macOS Monterey 12.3 that your computer could become unusable.

However, it is important to clarify that this possibility is very remote. Until now, macOS Monterey 12.3 behaves quite well for the most part of Mac computers. However, the problem would occur if your computer has had a motherboard change, which would inevitably lead it to become a very expensive paperweight.

Mac computers most affected by this update

Likewise, the computers that have been most affected have been the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which, as already mentioned, had a change of motherboard. What happens is that, once the update of the laptop is finished, it will stop turning on completely, leaving it in an unusable state and with little chance of fixing the errors in the operating system.

Other users with a little more luck say that yes they can start their computer. However, during power on, a failure to execute the operating system, also known as iBoot Panic, appears. Because of this, the update is not performed and the equipment ends up with erratic behavior instead.

If you have a Mac computer with a motherboard change, or suspect you might have had one, the best option is not to update. At the moment, the reasons for this fatal error are unknown, but it affects both Macs with Intel processors, as well as those with M1 processors and all its variants.

Some Reddit users report that when they try to update their Mac computer to the latest version, an error occurs that does not allow them to finish the process. In most cases, a random crash occurs when the update is nearing completion.

Mac computers with the M1 chip are the ones that have reported the highest number of incidents when trying to update, although they are not the only ones.

Can a Mac that has stopped working be repaired?

The answer is yes. There is a solution to bring your Mac out of its unusable state. However, it is not a very simple process, and if you do not want to go through an Apple Store or an authorized service you will need to have another Mac computer and knowledge on the matter. If you’re lucky enough to have extra gear, you’ll need to make a restore via DFU mode (Recovery).

At the moment, yes, it is unknown what will be the solution that Apple technicians will resort to when receiving these equipment. Changing the motherboard again would not make sense because if changing this component is the source of the problem, macOS Monterey will probably crash again. So it is best to be patient and not update the operating system if your computer had any technical intervention in the past. Let’s wait for indications from Apple.



