The latest Netflix trends: these are the 3 series that stand out the most

The beginning of the fifth month of the year has given clear signs of the preferences of the users of Netflix that have been strongly inclined towards some contents, making them climb positions in the rtop 10 ranking. In this sense, there are three audiovisual productions that stand out from the rest.

Therefore, below we present the trailer and a small presentation of the three recently released series that you should include in your next playlist.

A Polish production revolving around crime and suspense that is based on the Harlan Coben novel and starring Magdalena Boczarska and Leszek Lichota. The official synopsis reads: “The disappearance of a young man after the death of his friend disrupts the lives of the residents of a prosperous Warsaw suburb and reveals their secrets and lies.”

Hunch

Michel Brown, Ana Lucia Dominguez and Sebastian Martinez star in this exciting novel created by Leonardo Padrón. While the official synopsis of the audiovisual production that is causing talk expresses: “A man determined to take revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife gets involved by chance with the woman who received his heart” .

“The privileged life of Sophie, wife of a powerful politician, dissolves when a scandal comes to light… and her husband is accused of a shocking crime” is the official presentation used by the red N company to give know the series that does not stop capturing users. It is worth mentioning that it is the adaptation of the book created by the Emmy winner David E. Kelley with Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend.