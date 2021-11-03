the latest news and what we know- Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

18 days after her disappearance, little Cleo Smith was found in the home of a 36-year-old known to the police and returned to her parents. But the mysteries of the case are still many

Cleo Smith, four years old, disappeared from a campsite in Western Australia more than two weeks ago, has been found. The police reported that the little girl is alive and well and was in hiding in a house in Carnarvon, a town located in the Gascoyne region, where the family lives. As confirmed by police to reporters, a local man with no ties to the Smiths was placed in custody. But who is Cleo’s kidnapper? And what are its possible motives?

Who the kidnapper of Cleo Smith



A thirty-six-year-old, already known to the police according to the police, was arrested near his home shortly after the discovery of little Cleo Smith, who was locked in the house, alone, and when the police arrived she smiled, looking relieved. . We won’t be able to reveal the man’s identity for a while, ha said at the press conference the superintendent of police who led the investigation, Rod Wilde, adding that the man he had been under suspicion for just twenty-four hours. A key detail in creating a track that led to him would be the testimony of the manager of a nearby drugstore, of which he was a regular, suspicious of a strange purchase: diapers. Another information also filters from the local press: the man, detained as a precautionary measure, in cell si sustained multiple head injuries, probably banging his head against the wall, and now in the hospital, being watched. According to the police, for now, there do not seem to be any accomplices.

The video of the discovery



The cops who entered in the Carnarvon house where the child was kidnapped, an investigation was followed that has not yet been revealed. Certainly some of the campers near Cleo’s family tent would have heard a car skid around 3.30am; and that the mother had seen the little girl still awake at 1.30, when she had asked her for water. However, a video of his discovery was released by the police: when the agents entered the house, they were wearing the regular security camera, and we see the little girl leaving the house in the arms of one of them smiling. When we entered, see her sitting there, calm, it was a shock, said one of the police officers, four, who rescued the child. It will remain in my memory forever. She immediately said “My name Cleo” and a policeman picked her up.

The timeline: from the disappearance to the finding of Cleo Smith



The disappearance of little Cleo Smith, 4, was reported on the morning of October 16 by her mother, Ellie Smith, who was camping with her and new partner Jake Gliddon. The Carnarvon Blowholes, where the family camped, are a porous cliff on the west coast of Australia, 900 km north of Perth. In the morning at 6.30 Ellie gives the alarm: her daughter is missing from the tent – dressed in a pink and blue pajamas – and her little sleeping bag, and the curtain opened at a height that the girl alone was too low to reach. . We immediately talk about kidnapping. Police searches first focus on the sea, but some clues, not yet known, instead move the search to land. Two days later, a social campaign begins, with posts from the mother and the police spreading photos of the girl’s pajamas and backpack.

On 21 October, hopes of finding Cleo faded, and Western Australia State Premier Mark McGowan offers a million dollars to anyone who provides critical information.

On October 24, a camper remembers hearing a small car skidding between 3 and 3.30 in the morning outside the tents area, and set off towards the south. From October 31, searches are concentrated in an area of ​​five kilometers around Carnarvon, the girl’s city: at 1 am on November 3, finally, the discovery.