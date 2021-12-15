the latest news directly from Rome

According to rumors collected by our editorial staff, today was an interlocutory but not yet decisive for the sale of Salernitana. Considering, however, that the trustees have mandated to sell and that the deadline of 31 December is getting closer, all the parties involved are looking for a solution that, in compliance with the rules and without further exceptions, will ensure a future for Salernitana. . The Roman group, until this morning, seemed clearly ahead. Even more so after having testified independence from the settlers. Many names had circulated: from the Sensi family to the former patron of Ternana Longarini whose availability, already in the past, would have been probed by Lotito and Mezzaroma. In the last few hours, however, it seems that the Federation is pushing for a foreign consortium (apparently French), which has taken over in recent weeks. If, in addition to the binding offer, also the first transfer certifying financial solidity arrives, tomorrow there could be a turning point. By the 16th a press release will be issued by the trustees, with the signing of a preliminary there will be 45 days to complete the bureaucratic process before the definitive white smoke. And the market? The current management would do so on the basis of the indications of the new owners and an investment plan that would be shared with those who currently manage the technical part.

The offer of a Swiss group headed by a pool of professionals operating in the construction sector has also been confirmed. We had talked about Dr. Renzetti who, in a short interview, denied. There are those who assure us that it is a circumstance sentence to avoid payment of millionaire penalties in the event of news being disseminated, while those who affirm that there is another potential president at the head of the company. Ready, in case, to contact Walter Sabatini as sporting director. What would have stopped the operation? There would seem to be divergences with respect to the financial statements which, already today, would present a future credit of 18 million euros in the Lazio area, but which in reality will be collected in installments starting from next year only upon the occurrence of certain conditions. This group is thinking of issuing an official note only after the trustees’ decisions. At the same time, notaries and Salerno lawyers would be thinking of making a proposal to the FIGC if there were no definitive news by tomorrow. In that case it would not be a speculative maneuver, but useful for dealing with the entrepreneurs concerned without the numerous constraints imposed by federal trustees and lawyers. It would seem that the subjects in question, studying the documentation, have found some minutes signed by Lotito in which it is certified that the price attributed to Salernitana is much lower than that sanctioned by the external appraisal. Further updates coming soon.