the latest news from the Marvel universe anticipate the return of Tony Stark?

A new rumor makes fans dream: the return of Tony Stark and perhaps of the same Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU it may not be that impossible or even that far in time. The clue comes from the working title of the series Ironheart.

Announced for some time now, the series Disney + will focus on the very young MIT student Riri Williams. In the books, she is not only a genius 15-year-old, but she is also the mastermind behind or creating a very advanced one iron man armor. In the stories, Williams decodes Tony Stark’s armor to make her own, and the late MCU hero decides to leave it to her and allow her to take on the role of Ironheart.

The bond between Tony Stark and the new heroine has long given hope for a possible role for the actor, left after the epic death in Avengers: Endgame. A source has now revealed a clue that appears to point in this direction. The working title of the series is in fact “Wise Guy”And is interpreted as a clear reference to Tony Stark.

The chances of seeing him again in the MCU are there, especially if you imagine a development contrary to what, for example, was done by Paul Bettany, first voice actor of Jarvis then Vision in “flesh and blood”. For Tony Stark / Robert Downey Jr., it could be the opposite: in Ironheart could return as artificial intelligence. After all, according to the actor himself, she is the true heir to Iron Man.

It would not be new in the Marvel universe: already in the comic books of 2016 Riri Williams comes across a “essence of Tony“, An AI that helps her build the second armor. Is it possible then that the actor is called for this strange but still appreciated role? Yes, especially considering that he himself has donated EDITH (Even Dead I’m The Hero) to Peter Parker.

It would be like seeing him once again in the form of a hologram, like when he greeted his daughter Morgan with his moving “I love you 3000“. And they would be tears again.