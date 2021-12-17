The latest news of the 2021 tax decree – idealista / news

The tax decree 2021 connected to Budget Law 2022 obtained the definitive go-ahead from the Chamber. With 340 votes in favor and 44 against, the text was dismissed from the Chamber of Deputies. Let’s see what are the main news.

The post-conversion version of the related to the budget law 2022 it is made up of 48 articles for a total of 201 paragraphs. With the help of Tax Today, let’s see what are the main news of the tax decree 2021 subsequent to the parliamentary passage.

Tax Decree 2022, scrapping ter

Art. 1 (modified) – Remittance in terms for Scrapping-ter and balance and excerpt

The deadline for paying the omitted installments of the ter-ter scrapping and scrapping of EU own resources (customs duties and import VAT), as well as the balance and excerpt of the bills to be paid in the years 2020 and 2021, has been postponed to 9 December 2021 . The rule is applied according to which, “in cases of delay not exceeding five days, the ineffectiveness of the facilitated definitions is not determined due to failure to promptly pay even a single installment, the payment is considered timely if made by 14 December” .

Tax Decree, IRAP payment

Art. 1-bis (new) – Extension of terms for the payment of IRAP

The deadline for paying, without any penalty or interest, the IRAP (2019 balance and first 2020 advance) has been extended by two months, from 30 November 2021 to 31 January 2022, due to the incorrect application of the exemption provisions. by the Relaunch decree.

Fiscal Decree 2021, tax assessments

Art. 2 (amended) – Extension of the payment deadline for payment notices in the period from 1 September 2021 to 31 December 2021

The payment deadline for payment notices has been extended in the period from 1 September 2021 to 31 December 2021, instead of the ordinary sixty, 180 days will be available. During this period, the collection agent will not be able to activate either precautionary measures or executive actions.

Tax Decree, esterometer 2021

Art. 5 (modified) – Urgent provisions on tax matters

The abolition, already scheduled for 1 January 2022, of the esterometer, the electronic communication of data relating to the sale of goods and cross-border services, to be carried out quarterly by the end of the month has been postponed for six months. subsequent to the reference quarter.

Tax Decree, tax return

Art. 5-ter (new) Amendments to article 5, paragraph 2, of the legislative decree 21 November 2014, n. 175, concerning the formal control of pre-filled declarations

On the basis of what has been established, it is no longer necessary to keep the supporting documents of the charges already entered by the tax authorities in the pre-filled declaration and not modified by the taxpayer.

Tax Decree, cash limit

Art. 5-quater (new) Amendments to paragraph 3-bis of article 49 of legislative decree no. 231 of 2007

According to the new provisions, the reduction from 2,000 to 1,000 euros in the threshold relating to the use of cash, “which will take effect from 1 January 2022, will only concern transfers made for any reason between different subjects (natural or legal persons), not even spot trading of means of payment in foreign currencies (activity carried out by money changers) “.

Tax Decree, bed and breakfast

Art. 5-sexies (new) Measures to support family-run bed and breakfast activities

The recipients of the fund established by the Sostegni bis decree, with an endowment of 5 million euros for 2021, to “support non-hotel accommodation facilities of a non-entrepreneurial nature equipped with a regional identification code, or, failing that, identified through self-certification regarding the performance of the bed & breakfast accommodation business “. According to what has been specified, these are family-run bed and breakfasts.

Tax Decree, Imu

Art. 5-decies (new) Amendments to article 1, paragraph 741, of law no. 160 of 2019

The fiscal link to the 2022 Budget Law then clarified the issue of the IMU exemption for the main residence in the event that the members of the family unit have established their habitual residence and registered residence in different properties. According to what has been specified, the concession is valid for a single house, chosen by the members of the family unit, both if the two units are located in the same municipality and if, on the other hand, they are present in the territory of two different municipalities. With this new provision, the Mef interpretation is overcome according to which the limitation of the exemption to a single property does not apply in the event that the two houses are located in different municipalities.