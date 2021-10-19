The latest news on Chainlink, Polkadot and Shiba Inu

For the past 4 months whales added 15.2% more LINK (Chainlink) tokens to their wallets.

Declining phases of prices and movements of whales

Santiment reveals that by analyzing the amount of LINK tokens kept on addresses that hold between 1 and 10 million, he discovered that they now own 16.8% of the entire supply.

🔗🐳 #Chainlink sits at a modest $ 25.70, but whale traders are staying busy & adding to their bags. Addresses with 1M to 10M $ LINK now own 167.7M tokens worth $ 431M. In the last 4 months, through this volatility, these whales have added 15.2% more $ LINK. https://t.co/MJcXwUTvz0 pic.twitter.com/N8xqjE240s – Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 19, 2021

The accumulation of Chainlink token on these addresses it started in late June, that is after the price had dropped a lot since reaching historical highs.

The highest price ever recorded by LINK it is $ 52.7 on May 10, and has since fallen to a low of $ 14 a couple of months later.

On June 23, it dropped below $ 17, and from there the whale accumulation phase began, with a first peak just around July 20, when the price dropped below $ 14.

After a short drain, they began to accumulate again starting in late July, when the price returned to rise above $ 19.

One of the accumulation peaks occurred in mid-September when the $ 35 price was moving back towards the $ 21 level. making it evident how these whales accumulate especially during the waning phases of the price.

LINK is now hovering around $ 26, which is about half its all-time high.

Note that in recent months not only did it come out of the top 10 of the cryptocurrencies with the largest market capitalization, but even slipped to 18th place, even surpassed by Avalanche (AVAX).

The latest news on Shiba Inu

Probably the most sensational overtaking was that of Shiba Inu (SHIB), which grew 260% in the last month.

Shiba Inu has recovered a lot since late September, or when it had fallen to a lower share of 80% compared to the highs of a few months ago. Now, however, the price is only 25% below the maximum, thanks to the incredible and very fast rise in October.

To tell the truth, however, already in May, when it recorded its all-time high, the rise was very rapid, with a jump of 2,400% practically in a week, but was followed by a real collapse.

Polkadot’s Price (DOT)

Among the main cryptocurrencies the one that performed best in the last week however it is Polkadot (DOT), with + 20% in seven days.

Its value is now only 17% lower than the all-time high of May 15, and has already almost quadrupled from the $ 11 of July 21, as it has now surpassed $ 40 again.

It is possible that, should the Bitcoin rush continue, also take altcoins with you, including those that have already performed well during these first twenty days of October.