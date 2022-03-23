the latest news on his health

According to an indiscretion launched by Free, Fedez yesterday he would have undergone surgery. Only a few days ago the singer revealed on social media that he had discovered he had a health problem. Between the tears, Federico Lucia had let his fans know that there would be months of treatment waiting for him.

Two days ago, then, he was back up Instagram:

Tomorrow will be an important day for me, I wanted to thank all the people who wrote to me in these days sending so much positivity. Thanks to my wife who is always by my side day and night, thanks to my family and friends who have done everything to keep morale high. Thanks to our two stars who manage to create magic without even realizing it: give me the strength to face all this.

The latest information on the situation comes from the newspaper Free who revealed that the rapper was operated on yesterday at the San Raffaele in Milan.

The husband of Chiara Ferragni he did not specify which disease affected him, but in 2019 during an interview he revealed that he had demyelination, a process that in many cases could lead to multiple sclerosis.

I found something called demyelination in my head, I’m at risk for multiple sclerosis“, He said to The Confession. For this reason, the fear of fans is that the disease the singer suffers from is multiple sclerosis.

