the latest news on Ryan in Morocco

The happy ending is just a few meters away, hope has never been extinguished. He moves his arms and legs, ate a banana and answers the rescuers’ questions, calling his mother. Rayan, the child who fell into a well in Chefchaouen in northern Morocco last Tuesday, is still alive and rescuers are close to him, having dug an alternative tunnel to reach him. Each step forward, however, is dangerous: in fact, there is a risk of collapses and for this reason operations are proceeding extremely slowly. The child fell into a narrow well, 32 meters deep and unreachable for adult rescuers. After four days he is alive and in fairly good health. Law enforcement, civil protection and technicians such as engineers and speleologists are involved in the rescue operations.

At what point are the operations to save the child who fell into the well

An official involved in the rescue operations of the child said that only a few meters remain to separate the rescue teams from the position of the child, but that “the drilling operations are carried out with caution to avoid any possible collapse”. The rescue operations generated enormous international attention, and recalled similar cases that occurred in other countries of the world, including the Italian one, in 1981. Alfredino Rampi, six years old, fell into an artesian well in Vermicino, in the province of Rome. The attempts to save him, which went on for days and unfortunately to no avail, were the subject of a very long live broadcast.

It was Tuesday 1 February when Ryan, it is not known how, while playing in front of the house in Tamrout, a village in the north of Morocco, ended up in the well. A well 32 meters deep and thirty to twenty centimeters wide, as the measurements of the technicians later revealed. A well with no more water, which was waiting to be made safe and, like many other exhausted wells in Morocco, had remained there protected only by a plastic sheet and a few pieces of wood.

It took more than a hundred hours of work with six excavators to clear the mountain, before getting within a hair’s breadth of Ryan, without being able to save him yet. Rescue teams dug a 30-meter crater parallel to the well. Then, with picks, a horizontal corridor. The mountain collapses, the risk is enormous. There are only a few meters to reach the child, but according to the engineers they are the most difficult: for hours the last obstacle, a rock, has been pickled with tenacity but advances slowly. The pipes inserted between the tunnel dug by the rescuers and the well, to consolidate the connection passage, in fact push against this rock.