the latest nightmare data, who condemns us to a new lockout – Libero Quotidiano





Two days from the control room called to decide on the new package of anti-Covid measures, the pressure on the Italian hospital system is growing. In short, the effects of the Omicron variant seem to be felt also from this point of view.

The data, fresh, are those just released by the monitoring of the National Agency for regional health services, according to which i beds occupied by Covid patients in hospital wards ordinary ones rise, nationally, 13% of those available. But above all the percentage grows in 12 regions: in detail in Basilicata they rise to 9%, in Calabria to 23%, in Emilia Romagna to 12%, in Friuli Venezia Giulia to 23%, in Lazio to 14%, in Liguria to 22%. %, 18% in the Marche region, 17% in the Bolzano PA, 19% in the Trento PA, 13% in Piedmont, 6% in Puglia, 7% in Tuscany. Please note that the occupancy percentages of the beds are decisive parameters for triggering, or not, more or less severe colors.

Furthermore, the data of the governor arrive from Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, which contacted by SkyTg24 he recalled how in the region “unvaccinated newly infected people are more than 40%”. A figure, continues Fontana, “which represents 15% of the population”, a “very high percentage of no vax who are infected”.

Finally, the data-records as regards i Green pass from tampon yesterday, Monday 20 December: for the first time one million mark was exceeded. 1,034,214 were downloaded. In total, 1,462,426 green certifications were downloaded yesterday: those from vaccination were 411,844, another 16,368 from recovery. Overall, the passes issued rose to 162,044,377.