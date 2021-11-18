Sports

The latest on Bernardeschi between Juventus and the new destination

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Bernardeschi gave up Raiola relying on Pastorello. The agent has excellent relations with Juventus, with whom the 1994 class expires in June

One of the most important news yesterday was Bernardeschi’s passage to Federico Pastorello’s ‘stable’. Even before the fact that the class of ’94 has given up Mino Raiola, which also yesterday reopened to the possible return of Pogba to Turin.

Federico Bernardeschi © ️LaPresse

Returning to Bernardeschi, the main theme remains his future as the contract with the Bianconeri expires next June. According to the information collected by Calciomercato.it, the priority of the 27-year-old from Carrara remains the permanence and therefore the extension with the company chaired by Andrea Lambs. Which, however, could offer him a lower figure than the current 4 million euros net per season.

Future Bernardeschi: priority to Juventus, but also opening up to new opportunities. Allegri ‘factor’

Juventus transfer market, the latest on Bernardeschi
Federico Bernardeschi in action © ️LaPresse

This is why, according to what has been established, on the part of the Azzurri national team and those who now represent him there is also an opening to farewell. If obviously this farewell can bring benefits both on a sporting and an economic level. In this regard, the candidacies of Milan and Inter were immediately launched on social networks. Especially that of the Nerazzurri, given the strong bond with Pastorello.

But, we repeat: Bernardeschi’s priority remains Juventus. Massimiliano could be the determining factor for the continuation of his adventure in Turin, which began in 2017 Merry, notoriously an admirer of the former viola now in the pits due to a low-grade injury to the right iliopsoas muscle.

