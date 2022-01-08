the latest on his condition

Lazio: the conditions of Acerbi

There is therefore no good news for Francesco Acerbi. The former Sassuolo central played just 24 minutes yesterday due to a physical problem: an injury that seems to be of a muscular nature, in particular to the hamstring of the left thigh.

Patric took the place of the central biancoceleste and the Spanish will most likely be used in the next few days as well. For Acerbi it is feared that it could even be a strain (in this case it could be out for several weeks). He will almost certainly be out for the matches against Inter and Salernitana, but also at risk for Udinese in the Italian Cup and Atalanta. He could recover at this point directly after the break at the end of January, ready to return accordingly at the beginning of February.