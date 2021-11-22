the latest on his condition
Via the pain and today the magnetic resonance that can give the green light to the return of Ciro Immobile aftercalf injury who had also made him renounce the national team: after a Lazio-Juventus as a spectator and an unconventional commitment as a referee to Formello, where the Pope’s team (a representative of Vatican State employees) and a selection of the World Rom Organization, an association that protects the rights of Roma, challenged each other.
The outcome of the checks carried out by Ciro Immobile was rather positive. The center forward of the Lazio this morning he underwent a visit at the Paideia clinic and the condition of his calf is clearly improving.
Both today and tomorrow, also in view of the Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow, Immobile will train in a group with the team. Sarri will then decide whether or not to summon the boy: what is certain is that the biancoceleste 17 is a strong candidate to return to the title holder against Napoli in the league. To the delight of the fantasy coaches who await him with open arms.
“It gets better and better, every day it gets better and better. The calf is a fairly delicate muscle, otherwise I probably would have already been there for the match against Juventus. I preferred not to take risks. I have control MRI on Monday and at this time the pain is gone, there is just a little bit of fear because I would not want to stop again. I’m having a bit of caution, I hope to be back soon “.
“I didn’t mind the team, only the last step was missing to score a goal. We are on the right path,” we are becoming more and more a team, doing what the coach asks of us with more lightheartedness. The championship is still long, we have time to recover, at the end of the match I talked to the team and told them that by continuing with this spirit we can give the fans great satisfaction. We are a bit behind, but it was essential for us to find ourselves as a group first and we succeeded, now we have to find a little more continuity. “