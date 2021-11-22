the latest on his condition

Lazio: new checks for the property

The outcome of the checks carried out by Ciro Immobile was rather positive. The center forward of the Lazio this morning he underwent a visit at the Paideia clinic and the condition of his calf is clearly improving.

Both today and tomorrow, also in view of the Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow, Immobile will train in a group with the team. Sarri will then decide whether or not to summon the boy: what is certain is that the biancoceleste 17 is a strong candidate to return to the title holder against Napoli in the league. To the delight of the fantasy coaches who await him with open arms.