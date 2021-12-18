the latest on Insigne, Mario Rui and Fabian

Naples: the latest to Milan

Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen will certainly not be available to Luciano Spalletti for tomorrow night’s match against Milan. Most likely, Lorenzo Insigne will also be forced to forfeit due to continuous physical ailments and ailments that have tormented him in recent days. All four did custom field work 1.

Not 100% even Mario Rui who today trained partially in a group, while in the rest of the session he dedicated himself to personalized work. Luckily for Spalletti, Zielinski and Elmas will be there regularly, both recovered after the problems accused in the last match against Empoli.