Sports

the latest on Insigne, Mario Rui and Fabian

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Important updates arrive in Naples, especially regarding the conditions of the various Insigne, Koulibaly, Osimhen, Fabian Ruiz and Mario Rui. These are the latest on their situation ahead of tomorrow’s match against Milan.

Naples: the latest to Milan

Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen will certainly not be available to Luciano Spalletti for tomorrow night’s match against Milan. Most likely, Lorenzo Insigne will also be forced to forfeit due to continuous physical ailments and ailments that have tormented him in recent days. All four did custom field work 1.

Not 100% even Mario Rui who today trained partially in a group, while in the rest of the session he dedicated himself to personalized work. Luckily for Spalletti, Zielinski and Elmas will be there regularly, both recovered after the problems accused in the last match against Empoli.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

America’s Cup of sailing, here is the regulation: boats, crews and nationalities

November 16, 2021

Brazil, revolution of the championships thanks to 900 million investments from the USA | News

4 weeks ago

Juve, greetings from Dybala and Danilo to Aguero: “A pride”

2 days ago

there is also the former Milan among the candidates!

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button