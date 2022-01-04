Sports

the latest on Luis Alberto and Zaccagni

Lazio works with a view to Empoli. The biancocelesti have trained again today in Formello, after the Christmas holidays and ready to dive back into the championship: on Thursday 6th Andreazzoli’s team will arrive at the Olimpico, one of the biggest surprises of this championship. And for Sarri, there are two good news on the horizon.

Do Luis Alberto and Zaccagni play with Empoli?

Lazio and the fantasy coaches can rejoice: Luis Alberto and Zaccagni are back to training in groups. Both had remained away from the Capitoline sports center for a matter of precaution linked to possible infections from Coronavirus, although the club has not communicated anything official on this matter. The Spaniard had been in Rome for several days but until today he had trained only in the gym, while the former Verona only returned from Dubai yesterday and this morning underwent medical examinations. No problem, therefore, in view of the return to the field.

At this point from a Fantasy Football perspective the doubt arises: Will Luis Alberto and Zaccagni be there against Empoli? The former is currently the favorite over Basic to return to the three-man midfield with Milinkovic-Savic and Cataldi, while the latter could lose the ballot with Felipe Anderson in the trident completed by the untouchable Immobile and Pedro.

