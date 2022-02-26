The latest on Netflix 2022: The best movies already released and some of those to come in March | Cinema | Entertainment

Have you seen all the programming that Netflix has so far this year? If not, here we will tell you the best that is about to be released on one of the most popular streaming platforms today.

The company is constantly renewing itself as far as programming is concerned, both in series and in movies. And in this last section, we all await the new productions of the platform that is gaining more and more prestige.

In this way, it advances from having a selection of little-known films at the beginning, to adding casts of increasingly high stature, as we saw months ago with the premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchet, among others, so our expectations regarding this production company only grow.

Another of his most important creations to date has been “Tik Tik Boom”, a hit starring Andrew Garfield, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

What’s Coming to Netflix in March

According to the Digital Trends platform, the platform has a varied selection of films of various genres for its upcoming programming, and some of the titles that make up the list of March releases are the following:

Street Dance (Step Up 2) – March 1

lost in the arctic – March 02

american girl – March 03

every minute counts – March 05

malevil – March 05

Hoffmann – March 05

The magic box – March 05

adam’s project – March 11th

Persecution – March 12

Ruby’s Rescue – March 17

Until we meet again – March 18th

black crab – March 18th

Among many other premieres worldwide, which as always vary in stories and styles. You will find science fiction films such as “The Adam Project”, starring Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana, and even a post-apocalyptic film such as “Black Crab”.

One of the series most anticipated by all is the second season of “Bridgerton”, which finally arrives on March 25.

