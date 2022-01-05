the latest on the conditions of Ibrahimovic, Leao and Rebic
At home Milan is getting closer and closer to the match against Roma and Mr. Pioli can smile for the news coming from the infirmary. The Rossoneri coach, who will have to do without Kessie, Bennacer and Ballo-Touré in the Africa Cup, will have Ibrahimovic, Leao and Rebic at its disposal. Here are the updates on the conditions of the three attackers:
Milan: Ibrahimovic will be there against Roma
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be there against Roma. The Swedish forward has been training in a group for days and is to be considered fully recovered. Ibra is therefore a candidate to be a starter in his Milan in the big match against the Giallorossi, even if Giroud’s candidacy also remains valid. Good news, therefore, for all the fantasy coaches who have bet on him: Ibrahimovic is ready to return as a protagonist.
Milan: the conditions of Rebic and Leao
Good news for Mr. Pioli also regarding the conditions of Rebic and Leao. Both forwards, in fact, have carried out the entire training session today in the group and will be there in the match against Roma. The two are to be considered recovered in view of the Serie A match and also in terms of Fantasy Football: Rebic and Leao are considered recovered and are deployable.