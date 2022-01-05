the latest on the conditions of Ibrahimovic, Leao and Rebic

Milan: Ibrahimovic will be there against Roma

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be there against Roma. The Swedish forward has been training in a group for days and is to be considered fully recovered. Ibra is therefore a candidate to be a starter in his Milan in the big match against the Giallorossi, even if Giroud’s candidacy also remains valid. Good news, therefore, for all the fantasy coaches who have bet on him: Ibrahimovic is ready to return as a protagonist.