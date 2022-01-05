Sports

the latest on the conditions of Ibrahimovic, Leao and Rebic

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

At home Milan is getting closer and closer to the match against Roma and Mr. Pioli can smile for the news coming from the infirmary. The Rossoneri coach, who will have to do without Kessie, Bennacer and Ballo-Touré in the Africa Cup, will have Ibrahimovic, Leao and Rebic at its disposal. Here are the updates on the conditions of the three attackers:

Milan: Ibrahimovic will be there against Roma

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be there against Roma. The Swedish forward has been training in a group for days and is to be considered fully recovered. Ibra is therefore a candidate to be a starter in his Milan in the big match against the Giallorossi, even if Giroud’s candidacy also remains valid. Good news, therefore, for all the fantasy coaches who have bet on him: Ibrahimovic is ready to return as a protagonist.

Milan: the conditions of Rebic and Leao

Good news for Mr. Pioli also regarding the conditions of Rebic and Leao. Both forwards, in fact, have carried out the entire training session today in the group and will be there in the match against Roma. The two are to be considered recovered in view of the Serie A match and also in terms of Fantasy Football: Rebic and Leao are considered recovered and are deployable.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juventus, the name of Milik is back in fashion for the attack

1 week ago

Davis Cup in Turin, the formula, the program and where to see it

November 25, 2021

“From a character point of view these guys never disappoint me. We have to grow up”

November 4, 2021

Confusion to CM: ‘Milan-Inter at a European level, the Rossoneri are better. Naples tired. And the African Cup is unacceptable! ‘ | First page

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button