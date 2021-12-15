the latest on the conditions of Insigne, Koulibaly and Zielinski

“Insigne did unloading work in the gym. Fabian worked out in the gym.

Koulibaly carried out therapies and personalized in the field.

Lobotka therapies and personalized in the field. Custom Osimhen in the field.

Zielinski carried out clinical and instrumental checks at Pineto Grande and carried out part of the work in the group.

Mario Rui did custom work in the gym.

Alessandro Zanoli carried out the entire session in a group.

Kostas Manolas is on leave in Greece for personal reasons “.