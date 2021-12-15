the latest on the conditions of Insigne, Koulibaly and Zielinski
At Napoli, after the bad home defeat against Empoli, Mr. Spalletti has to deal with the injured. The Azzurri took the field in the afternoon to prepare for the next match against Milan. Let’s see together the Napoli report and the latest on the players in doubt for the next match:
“Insigne did unloading work in the gym. Fabian worked out in the gym.
Koulibaly carried out therapies and personalized in the field.
Lobotka therapies and personalized in the field. Custom Osimhen in the field.
Zielinski carried out clinical and instrumental checks at Pineto Grande and carried out part of the work in the group.
Mario Rui did custom work in the gym.
Alessandro Zanoli carried out the entire session in a group.
Kostas Manolas is on leave in Greece for personal reasons “.
Naples: the conditions of Koulibaly and Zielinski
Training at Napoli continues but good news is not arriving for Mr. Spalletti. Kalidou Koulibaly is unlikely to take part in the match between Napoli and Milan scheduled for next weekend. The player also showed signs of recovery today, but the hopes of seeing him on the pitch are close to zero as he does not train in a group yet. After yesterday’s tracheitis, however, there is good news for Zielinski: the Polish midfielder performed clinical checks and instrumental, then carrying out part of the work in a group. Unloading work instead for Insigne, as yesterday. After yesterday’s stop due to flu symptoms, Fabian Ruiz trained in the gym.