the latest on the conditions of Insigne, Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz
At Napoli, after the bad home defeat against Empoli, the injured are counted. The Azzurri returned to the field today to prepare for the next match against Milan. An important meeting for the classification which, however, Mr. Spalletti risks arriving without a couple of owners.
Naples: the conditions of Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz and Osimhen
Except surprises Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen will not take part in the match between Napoli and Milan scheduled for next weekend. Both players showed signs of recovery again today, but the hopes of seeing them on the pitch are close to zero. The Senegalese could go to the bench at most, while the attacker should not be called up. To be evaluated Fabian Ruiz, who did not take the field today with his teammates due to flu symptoms. Only tracheitis for Zielinski, however, who should recover for the San Siro match.
Naples: Zanoli negative at Covid
“Alessandro Zanoli tested negative for Covid-19. Today the player underwent the exams required by the protocol in force and in today’s session he did some of the team work”.