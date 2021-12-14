the latest on the conditions of Insigne, Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz

Naples: the report on the injured

“After an initial phase of activation, the team did aerobic power work, tactical technical work and a small pitch match.

Insigne did drain work in the gym.

Fabian didn’t train for flu symptoms.

Koulibaly did therapies and personalized in the gym and on the pitch.

Lobotka therapies and personalized in the field.

Custom Osimhen in the field.

Zielinski did not train for a tracheitis phenomenon. It is also specified that yesterday he underwent a molecular swab with negative results.

Mario Rui has carried out unloading work due to fatigue “.