the latest on the future of Lorenzo Insigne “

What will be the future of Lorenzo Insigne? Paolo Bargiggia he writes on his official website about the Napoli captain:

“De Laurentiis offers a 5-year contract to Lorenzo_Insigne. Despite the shots in recent days, the blue patron would be trying to convince the captain to stay under Vesuvius. The problem, however, is the following. De Laurentiis offers a 5-year contract at 3 million (plus bonuses) per season. Insigne, however, would like to find a team willing to give him 5/6 million, even with fewer years of contract. The agent proposed him to Inter, and in the words of Marotta in the last few days we have ascertained how in the Nerazzurri Milan they would welcome the Neapolitan number 24 with open arms. But Insigne is evaluating an even richer and “exotic” hypothesis. The PSG. In fact, the French would be happy to hire the blue captain, and would have no problem in satisfying him economically. Now the ball passes to prominent. De Laurentiis opened, although not on his terms. But the hypothesis of a life contract in his city teases him. Then the money from Inter and PSG, with contracts adapted to his requests “.