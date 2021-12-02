Mourinho returned to talk about Zaniolo in the post-match Bologna-Rome: the latest on the future of the Giallorossi talent.

“If I were in Zaniolo, I would start to think that playing in A league is impossible for him “. José stated it Mourinho before leaving the interview with the microphones of ‘DAZN’.

There Rome was defeated by the ‘Dall’Ara’ of Bologna and in the post-game we returned to talk about the Giallorossi winger. The statements of Mourinho, who repeated to ‘Roma TV’, caused discussion: “I speak against me but I advise Zaniolo to go abroad, because here in Italy it is becoming impossible for him”. A possible reference to the many fouls suffered by the player which, however, further feeds rumors and rumors of the transfer market.

Calciomercato Roma, the possible future of Nicolò Zaniolo

As revealed in recent weeks by Enrico Camelio on CMIT TV, “Zaniolo he would like to renew, but there are currently no meetings scheduled. Unlike in the past, there is a good chance it will go away if the correct offer comes in. Like a Manchester, 90% at United, then to a Spanish and Italian club. The offers are already on the table. How much is Zaniolo worth today? I’d say 40 million euros“. And Mourinho has already advised him on the foreign track: rather hot months are looming at the Giallorossi home also for the future of Nicolò Zaniolo.