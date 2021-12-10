the latest on the recoveries of 7 players

Latest news SSC Napoli. Towards recovery from injuries the Napoli players: Insigne, Fabian Ruiz, Koulibaly, Osimhen, Anguissa, Lozano and Lobotka, recovery continues of footballers. After the success in the Europa League against Leicester, Napoli resumed training this morning at the SSC Konami Training Center. The Azzurri are preparing the match against Empoli scheduled for Sunday at the Maradona Stadium at 6pm for the 17th matchday of Serie A.

The team split into two groups. Those who played yesterday did some work in the gym while the rest of the group did some technical work on the pitch. The latest news on player recovery:

Fabian and Koulibaly did therapies and personalized in the gym. Insigne, Lobotka, Osimhen and Anguissa therapies and personalized in the field.

Lozano in the morning accompanied by the Healthcare Manager Raffaele Canonico underwent clinical and diagnostic tests with Dr. Alfredo Bucciero at the Pineta Grande Clinic, which gave negative results. The player will be monitored in the next few days.