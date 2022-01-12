the latest on the recovery times of Gosens and Zapata

Inter: the conditions and recovery times of Zapata and Gosens

Both Duvan Zapata and Robin Gosens will not be available to Gian Piero Gasperini tonight for the Coppa Italia match against Venezia. Almost certainly, however, the two will also be unavailable for the championship match with Inter.

For Zapata the return is not imminent: the Colombian is still struggling with the slight injury to the adductor suffered in recent weeks. The hope is to have him back for matchday 23, when Atalanta will have to face Lazio in another very complicated match. Naturally, no risks will be taken: it is unlikely that he will arrive at the match with the Biancocelesti in 100% condition and consequently his return could be postponed directly to February 6, after the break at the end of January.

The same goes for Gosens who, barring sensational surprises, will miss both Venice and Inter and Lazio. The German is recovering from the relapse in the hamstring of his right thigh. Even in his case, we are proceeding with extreme caution to avoid other hitches that could then compromise his recovery and lengthen the times even more.