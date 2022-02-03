the latest on the returns of Lautaro and Sanchez from South America

Inter: the latest on the returns of Sanchez and Lautaro

We are just over 48 hours from the start of the Derby between Inter and Milan, scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 6.00 pm at San Siro. A high-level match in which both teams play a lot, both between the standings and considering that we are still talking about the Milan Derby, one of the most fascinating in the world.

Inter are hoping to get there in the best possible way, but above all with almost all the interpreters available. Except for the injured, Simone Inzaghi will try to have at his disposal, and in good condition, even those who return from the national team in these hours. In particular, we naturally speak of the players involved in South America and to be precise by Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez.

There don’t seem to be any problems for the Argentine: the former Racing should be regularly in Appiano for the afternoon training session with his teammates. Sanchez should instead return only in the evening and as a result he will not be able to train today. The Chilean will have only one training session at his disposal, that of finishing. This is also why it is easy to expect to see Lautaro alongside Dzeko, with the Nino Maravilla ready to take over.