“The latest on the returns of Pessina, Gosens, Toloi, Djimsiti and Palomino! About Muriel… ”- SOS Fanta

The coach of Atalanta Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports and at a press conference on the eve of Atalanta-Manchester United. His words collected from TMW.

INJURIES – “We recover Palomino and it is already a success. In this last period we have had many absences in defense but we have overcome them well and we have adapted. Now we have to face Manchester and Cagliari, then after the break we will all be available ”.

DEMIRAL – “Palomino and Demiral have no problems”.

DJIMSITI – “He trains with the group, he has no problem, he fractured his radius and ulna. He is improving a lot, but his arm does not move him smoothly. Especially if he falls… That doesn’t put him in a position to play, at least tomorrow. It is a very fast evolution ”.

TOLOI – “We will recover it after the break”.

PESSINA – “It is very close and I don’t know if we will risk it in Cagliari”.

GOSENS – “He’s going very well”.

ORGANIC – “These injuries occurred at the start of the cycle, with 7 games in 20 days. They are huge, not many days for this type of injury, but we had bad luck because they all happened together. This emergency has allowed us to recover adaptability, desire to do, in this respect the team reacted very well. I saw Sunday, but also the previous ones, there is the right motivation and desire to face the season ”.

KOOPMEINERS – “He is still a young player but he has a great personality. It is growing considerably and had come with great credentials. He will be a leader of Atalanta of the future and even now in the present he is a very important player for us ”.

DE ROON – “Back in midfield? It is an alternative that we can have, both from the start and during the race. Now I still have one day, given how many games we are playing, it is an opportunity ”.

MURIEL – “How do I see it in this period? Very good”.

