The latest on the Russian attack on Ukraine: Russia destroys 74 military installations

Moscow – The Russian Ministry of Defense says his army has destroyed 74 Ukrainian military installationsincluding 11 air bases.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered that the Ukrainian military be treated “with respect” and that those who lay down their arms be offered safeguards.

Key points of the conflict today:

– Some 40 people have died so far in the attack by the Russian armysaid on Thursday an adviser to the Ukrainian president. Several dozen more people have been injured.. He did not specify whether civilians were among the victims.

– After the military aggression, the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, decreed the general mobilization of all persons of age to serve in the Army and declared martial law. The country also severed diplomatic relations with Russia.

– An adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry says Russian forces entered Chernobyl and the fighting destroyed a nuclear waste storage facility.

– The Secretary General of NATO says that Russia has started a war against Ukraine and has broken peace on the European continent. They assured that they will impose new and forceful sanctions.

Russian-Ukrainian relations have deteriorated since the Russian annexation of Crimea and the Kremlin’s support for the armed uprising in Donbas (2014).

Zelensky also stressed that the Ukrainian Army is engaged in “heavy fighting” throughout the national geography from “Donbas to other regions of the east, north and south.”

“The enemy has suffered heavy losses and will suffer even more. They have come to our land,” he said.

And he stressed that the state bank and the Ukrainian financial system have “sufficient resources” to guarantee the defense of the state and “the interests of Ukrainian citizens.”

Earlier, the president ordered his army to inflict “the greatest possible losses on the invader” after Russian attacks on several Ukrainian regions.

“The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ordered to inflict the greatest possible losses on the invader,” the Army said in a statement.

