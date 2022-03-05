The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine: “It’s a war crime,” says the United States on the attack on a nuclear plant

Russian forces on Thursday intensified their offensive against Ukraine, where they bombed a nuclear power plant, even after the sides agreed to establish humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians.

The fire at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been extinguished, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday. Moscow troops have taken control of the place. The Ukrainian state nuclear regulator said there had been no change in radiation levels so far.

In a video address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to maintain their resistance, on the ninth day of the war.

Key points of the conflict today, Friday

– The UN refugee agency reported Friday that more than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began.

– NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared Friday that the military alliance will not establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine and warned that such a move could lead to a generalized war in Europe. “We are not going to enter Ukraine, neither on land nor in Ukrainian airspace,” he said.

– A member of the Ukrainian delegation sent to talks with the Russians said both sides have agreed to set up corridors for civilians to safely evacuate from combat zones. Corridors will include a ceasefire along the waysaid Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky.

– The UN Human Rights Council approved a resolution condemning alleged rights violations in the framework of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and establishing a commission to investigate them.

With information from AP, EFE and Grupo de Diarios América.