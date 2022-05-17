The latest published in Decine21
05/16/2022, 11.40
Book review: Directors and their cinema
05/13/2022, 13.10
Interview: Mark Wahlberg talks about the genesis of “The Miracle of Father Stu”
05/13/2022, 12.00
Obituary: Bruce MacVittie, “Law & Order” actor
05/13/2022, 11.40
Movie Review: Eyes of Fire
05/13/2022, 11.20
News: Selma Blair speaks with an open heart
05/13/2022, 11.00
News: The director of “The Princess Bride” returns to the 80
05/13/2022, 10.45
News: Netflix is still very concerned about its economic situation
05/13/2022, 10.20
News: “Dune 2” already has an emperor
05/12/2022, 11:30
Podcast: “The Miracle of Father Stu, Fatima, The Chosen. Is interest in religious productions returning?”
05/12/2022, 11.20
News: Luc Besson’s secret project
05/12/2022, 11.15
News: Hayden Panettiere returns to the saga “Scream”
05/12/2022, 11.05
News: The box office in Europe is less than half that before Covid
05/12/2022, 11.00
News: Richard Linklater reconstructs a curious real case
05/12/2022, 10.45
News: Everything is ready for the start of the 75th Cannes Film Festival
05/12/2022, 10:30
News: Rosamund Pike will shoot with a Spanish director
05/12/2022, 10.15
News: Ralph Fiennes will participate in a conclave to elect Pope
05/12/2022, 09.45
News: Emily Blunt will star in a pharmaceutical thriller
05/12/2022, 09.30
News: There is already a cast for the David Cronenberg series meets with Vincent Cassell
05/11/2022, 17.00
News: There is already a cast for the series of Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey
05/11/2022, 16.40
Review: The Baby
05/11/2022, 11.00
News: “Law and order” continues to triumph
05/11/2022, 10.50
News: Hamish Linklater will be President Abraham Lincoln, and Lili Taylor his wife
05/11/2022, 10.45
News: Jennifer Hudson and Milla Jovovich will not give “Respiro”
05/11/2022, 10:30
News: Sean Penn, paramedic in New York
05/11/2022, 10.00
Report: Netflix will offer ad-supported streaming in 2022
05/10/2022, 17.25
Movie Review: The Weapon of Deception
05/10/2022, 17.00
Movie Review: Ninjababy
05/10/2022, 16.25
Movie Review: Let Go
05/10/2022, 13.00
News: Filming begins in Chile for “The film accountant”
05/10/2022, 12:30
News: Juan Diego Botto gets his driving license
05/10/2022, 12.00
Obituary: Jack Kehler, Nota’s landlord in “The Big Lebowski”
05/10/2022, 11:30
News: Maisie Williams and Freddie Highmore will be kidnappers
05/10/2022, 11.00
News: First images of the Latin remake of “The Father of the Bride”
05/10/2022, 10.30
News: The Cannes Film Festival does not accredit Russian journalists
05/10/2022, 10.15
News: Jodie Comer will get wet in a thriller
05/10/2022, 10.00
News: A direct sequel to “Dirty Dancing” is underway, with Jennifer Gray
05/09/2022, 16.25
Series Review: Welcome to Eden
05/09/2022, 13.45
Obituary: ‘Friends’ landlord dies
05/09/2022, 13:30
News:The German Hispanic Daniel Brühl returns to racing
05/09/2022, 13.15
News item: Guy Pearce becomes a preacher
05/09/2022, 13.00
News: Elizabeth II’s unreleased home movies will be part of a documentary
05/09/2022, 12:45
Movie review: Ennio, the Master
05/09/2022, 12.00
News:Michelle Pfeiffer will be a grandmother in her new movie
05/09/2022, 11.00
News: Jason Statham returns to action movies
05/09/2022, 10.00
News: Ncuti Gatwa, first black actor to star in “Dr. Who”
05/07/2022, 18.15
Movie Review: Incompatibles 2
05/07/2022, 13.15
Movie review: France
05/07/2022, 11.00
Series Review: Clark
05/06/2022, 17.00
News: 4 candidates compete for the Film Academy in Spain
05/06/2022, 14.00
Movie review: A new world
06/05/2022, 1:15 p.m.
Movie review: Everything at once everywhere
05/06/2022, 11.17
News: A group of shareholders accuses Netflix of lack of transparency
05/06/2022, 11.00
News: Elizabeth Banks becomes a surgeon
05/06/2022, 10.50
News: Ray Liotta and Odeya Rush will dive into “Dangerous Waters”
05/06/2022, 10.30
News: Forest Whitaker will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes
05/06/2022, 10.15
News: Frank Langella points to Netflix as responsible for its cancellation
05/06/2022, 09.45
News: Kate Beckinsale, recruited by the CIA
05/06/2022, 09.20
News: Lawrence Kasdan returns to the universe of “Star Wars”
05/05/2022, 13:30
Report: “Dinosaurs, a survival story” arrives at the planetariums
05/05/2022, 13.00
News: Matt Damon will be the fugitive oil king
05/05/2022, 12:30
News: Daniel Radcliffe wears a wig in the Al Yankovic biopic
05/05/2022, 12.00
News: Paul Schrader will receive the Golden Lion for his entire career
05/05/2022, 11.30
News: “The prince of the tides” will become an Apple series
05/05/2022, 10.30
News: Tom Cruise flies a helicopter to the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”
05/04/2022, 11.00
Series Review: The Staircase
05/05/2022, 09.30
News: Martin Scorsese will honor Michael Powell and Emerich Pressburger
05/04/2022, 16:30
News: Luis Tosar robs a bookmaker
05/04/2022, 13:30
News: Amber Heard suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder
05/04/2022, 12.50
Series review: This is going to hurt
05/04/2022, 12:30
Movie Review: Outside Noise
05/04/2022, 11:30
News: Meg Ryan returns to the romantic comedy
05/04/2022, 11.00
News: An exhibition in Madrid celebrates “Star Wars” Day
05/04/2022, 10.30
News: “It was the hand of God” triumphs at the David di Donatello Awards 2022
05/04/2022, 09.30
News: Viola Davis returns to the universe of DC superheroes
05/03/2022, 18.40
Movie review: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
05/03/2022, 17.40
Movie Review: Yakari
05/03/2022, 16:30
News: First images of “I’m going to have a good time”
05/03/2022, 16.15
News: “The good boss” triumphs at the Platinum Awards
05/03/2022, 11:30
News: Bill Murray offers statements on the suspension of the filming of “Being Mortal”
05/03/2022, 10.30
Blog Geek Zone: Last days to see “Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition”
05/03/2022, 09.30
News: Blake Lively will make her directorial debut
03/05/2022, 09.15
News: Louis Leterrier will direct “Fast X”