the latest rapprochement between Neymar and Bolsonaro

Since Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil with a particularly sulphurous policy, was enthroned at the head of the country, his proximity to football players has always been followed with great attention. Lucas Moura, for example, has never hidden his frank and massive support. And inevitably, the position of Neymar is also followed closely.

While the Brazilian president has decided in recent days to visit the Neymar Jr institute, which welcomes 3,000 children every day near Sao Paulo, this trip as part of his electoral campaign for his re-election was welcomed by Neymar. , who publicly sent a video to the Brazilian president to thank him, hugging him as a bonus.

“Thank you for your illustrious visit. I would love to be there but unfortunately I’m far away. I hope you enjoy this visit to the institute, the most beautiful goal I pursue in life, and I am very happy that you are here. »