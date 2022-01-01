The latest releases on Amazon Prime Video, all the news of January 2022

The new releases of Amazon Prime Video for the month of January 2022: the long-awaited “The Tender Bar” by George Clooney available from 7 January 2022.

The new releases of Amazon Prime Video of January 2022. The most anticipated film certainly is The Tender Bar directed by George Clooney, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Bar of Great Expectations” by JR Moehringer. On the same day, it arrives Still air with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando, highly acclaimed during the last Venice Film Festival. Among the most anticipated TV series is the Italian production “Monterossi”, the series based on the thriller novels written by Alessandro Robecchi which will be available from January 17, 2022. Another highly anticipated TV series is As We See It, eight episodes available from January 21, 2022.

The new releases for the TV series in January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 1st January

Athf – the tenth season

The Big Bang Theory – the twelfth season

Casa Vianello – from the fourth to the sixth season

China, IL – the second season

Good Doctor – the fourth season

The high school students – the three seasons

Mr. Pickles – the third season

Riverdale – the fifth season

Robot Chicken – the eighth season

Samurai Jack – the fifth season

Supernatural – the fourteenth season

The Night Shift – the four seasons

The Vampire Diaries – the first seven seasons

The Venture Bros. – the third season

SOS Surgery – the first season

Beauty goal – the first two seasons

Monday 10th January

Unforgettable – the four seasons

Saturday 15th January

Meteoheroes 2D – the first season

Swat – from the first to the fourth season

Monday 17th January

Monterossi

Thursday 20 January

What’s Anna – the first season

Ready Music Play – the second season

Friday 21 January

As We See It

Tuesday 25th January

Bleach – the sixth and seventh season | January 25

Friday January 28th

The Legend of Vox Machina

Monday 31 January

Stargate SG-1

Hunter X Hunter

Films out January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 1st January

3 Days To Kill

50/50

Clockwork Orange

Barry Lyndon

The Beowulf Legend

Blade Runner

Contagion

Elf – An elf named Buddy

Eyes Wide Shut

I before you

Fargo

Millennium – The one that doesn’t kill

Millennium – Men who hate women

The Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit – The battle of the five armies

The Hobbit – The Desolation of Smaug

Hannibal

Journey to paradise

The Impossible

Limitless

Magnolia

Miss Detective

Lethal virus

Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking

Criminal novel

Special Forces

The Blind Side

Hangover 2

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

V For Vendetta

One word can change everything – Yes Man

Monday 3rd January

Time is up

Friday 7 January

Still air

The Tender Bar

Friday January 14th

Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange

Saturday January 15th

Advice on Valentine’s Day

Spring air

A dog for two

Our history

Friday 21 January

My Son

Monday 31 January

Stargate