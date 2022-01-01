News

The latest releases on Amazon Prime Video, all the news of January 2022

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee40 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

The new releases of Amazon Prime Video for the month of January 2022: the long-awaited “The Tender Bar” by George Clooney available from 7 January 2022.

The new releases of Amazon Prime Video of January 2022. The most anticipated film certainly is The Tender Bar directed by George Clooney, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Bar of Great Expectations” by JR Moehringer. On the same day, it arrives Still air with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando, highly acclaimed during the last Venice Film Festival. Among the most anticipated TV series is the Italian production “Monterossi”, the series based on the thriller novels written by Alessandro Robecchi which will be available from January 17, 2022. Another highly anticipated TV series is As We See It, eight episodes available from January 21, 2022.

The new releases for the TV series in January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 1st January

Athf – the tenth season
The Big Bang Theory – the twelfth season
Casa Vianello – from the fourth to the sixth season
China, IL – the second season
Good Doctor – the fourth season
The high school students – the three seasons
Mr. Pickles – the third season
Riverdale – the fifth season
Robot Chicken – the eighth season
Samurai Jack – the fifth season
Supernatural – the fourteenth season
The Night Shift – the four seasons
The Vampire Diaries – the first seven seasons
The Venture Bros. – the third season
SOS Surgery – the first season
Beauty goal – the first two seasons

The latest releases on Amazon Prime Video, all the news for November 2021

Monday 10th January

Unforgettable – the four seasons

Saturday 15th January

Meteoheroes 2D – the first season
Swat – from the first to the fourth season

Monday 17th January

Monterossi

Thursday 20 January

What’s Anna – the first season
Ready Music Play – the second season

Friday 21 January

As We See It

Tuesday 25th January

Bleach – the sixth and seventh season | January 25

Friday January 28th

The Legend of Vox Machina

Monday 31 January

Stargate SG-1
Hunter X Hunter

Films out January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 1st January

3 Days To Kill
50/50
Clockwork Orange
Barry Lyndon
The Beowulf Legend
Blade Runner
Contagion
Elf – An elf named Buddy
Eyes Wide Shut
I before you
Fargo
Millennium – The one that doesn’t kill
Millennium – Men who hate women
The Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit – The battle of the five armies
The Hobbit – The Desolation of Smaug
Hannibal
Journey to paradise
The Impossible
Limitless
Magnolia
Miss Detective
Lethal virus
Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking
Criminal novel
Special Forces
The Blind Side
Hangover 2
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
V For Vendetta
One word can change everything – Yes Man

Monday 3rd January

Time is up

Friday 7 January

Still air
The Tender Bar

Friday January 14th

Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange

Saturday January 15th

Advice on Valentine’s Day
Spring air
A dog for two
Our history

Friday 21 January

My Son

Monday 31 January

Stargate


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee40 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows Aquaman to his daughter Tiana and a response from the little girl breaks his heart [VIDEO]

October 8, 2021

The TV series and movies coming out on Netflix in December 2021

November 28, 2021

Elisabetta Canalis | after years the confession of George Clooney appears

2 weeks ago

Twitter Tip Jar is updated and from now on it can also be used with Bitcoins

September 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button