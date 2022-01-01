The latest releases on Amazon Prime Video, all the news of January 2022
The new releases of Amazon Prime Video for the month of January 2022: the long-awaited “The Tender Bar” by George Clooney available from 7 January 2022.
The new releases of Amazon Prime Video of January 2022. The most anticipated film certainly is The Tender Bar directed by George Clooney, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Bar of Great Expectations” by JR Moehringer. On the same day, it arrives Still air with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando, highly acclaimed during the last Venice Film Festival. Among the most anticipated TV series is the Italian production “Monterossi”, the series based on the thriller novels written by Alessandro Robecchi which will be available from January 17, 2022. Another highly anticipated TV series is As We See It, eight episodes available from January 21, 2022.
The new releases for the TV series in January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 1st January
Athf – the tenth season
The Big Bang Theory – the twelfth season
Casa Vianello – from the fourth to the sixth season
China, IL – the second season
Good Doctor – the fourth season
The high school students – the three seasons
Mr. Pickles – the third season
Riverdale – the fifth season
Robot Chicken – the eighth season
Samurai Jack – the fifth season
Supernatural – the fourteenth season
The Night Shift – the four seasons
The Vampire Diaries – the first seven seasons
The Venture Bros. – the third season
SOS Surgery – the first season
Beauty goal – the first two seasons
Monday 10th January
Unforgettable – the four seasons
Saturday 15th January
Meteoheroes 2D – the first season
Swat – from the first to the fourth season
Monday 17th January
Monterossi
Thursday 20 January
What’s Anna – the first season
Ready Music Play – the second season
Friday 21 January
As We See It
Tuesday 25th January
Bleach – the sixth and seventh season | January 25
Friday January 28th
The Legend of Vox Machina
Monday 31 January
Stargate SG-1
Hunter X Hunter
Films out January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 1st January
3 Days To Kill
50/50
Clockwork Orange
Barry Lyndon
The Beowulf Legend
Blade Runner
Contagion
Elf – An elf named Buddy
Eyes Wide Shut
I before you
Fargo
Millennium – The one that doesn’t kill
Millennium – Men who hate women
The Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit – The battle of the five armies
The Hobbit – The Desolation of Smaug
Hannibal
Journey to paradise
The Impossible
Limitless
Magnolia
Miss Detective
Lethal virus
Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking
Criminal novel
Special Forces
The Blind Side
Hangover 2
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
V For Vendetta
One word can change everything – Yes Man
Monday 3rd January
Time is up
Friday 7 January
Still air
The Tender Bar
Friday January 14th
Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange
Saturday January 15th
Advice on Valentine’s Day
Spring air
A dog for two
Our history
Friday 21 January
My Son
Monday 31 January
Stargate