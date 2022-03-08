The latest spin-off of ‘Walking Dead’, ‘Isle of the Dead’, focuses on Maggie and Negan

ads

An upcoming Walking Dead spinoff centers on the gruesome adventures of Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Set in a post-apocalyptic version of Manhattan, Isle of the Dead will capture your fight for survival.

Maggie and Negan joined forces in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, slowly but steadily overcoming their hatred for each other. What is there to know about Isle of the Dead, the upcoming spin-off?

‘Isle of the Dead’ focuses on Maggie’s relationship with Negan.

Created by Eli Jorné, co-executive producer of The Walking Dead, the new spin-off series will capture the next stages in Maggie and Negan’s complicated relationship.

Source: AMC

The duo have been at each other’s throats ever since Negan killed Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), in The Walking Dead’s season 7 premiere. However, they had to join forces in season 11. Isle of the Dead will reveal where their impromptu alliance is headed.

Isle of the Dead is slated to release on AMC and AMC Plus in 2023. Another Walking Dead spinoff starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride is set to release the same year, with Angela Kang serving as creator of the untitled project.

Other Walking Dead spin-offs include Tales of the Walking Dead, an episodic anthology series starring Olivia Munn, Embeth Davidtz and Danny Ramirez. Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on AMC in 2022.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan)

AMC approved Fear the Walking Dead season 8 in December 2021, according to Variety. Meanwhile, season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concluded in November 2021.

Maggie and Negan’s relationship has long been a source of fascination for ‘Walking Dead’ fans. Did they already kiss?

Maggie attempted to kill Negan in The Walking Dead season 9 before realizing she would be doing him a favor by putting him out of his misery and ultimately changing his mind. Thus, Negan lived to see another day.

Maggie and Negan had no choice but to spend more time together after Negan decided to join Maggie’s group, the Guardians. At one point, Maggie almost lost her life. Negan refused to save her on the grounds that she wouldn’t have helped him either.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead)

However, things between the characters soon began to change forever. In Season 11 Episode 5, Maggie and Negan went on a solo mission, which ended in another fight. In season 11, episode 7, Negan briefly revisited his time as a whisperer and taught the group how to blend in with the walkers.

Maggie and Negan began to bond later in the episode. At one point, Negan explained why he felt it was his duty to kill Maggie’s husband. Maggie and Negan have yet to kiss, though fans have been rooting for them for quite some time.

Catch new episodes of The Walking Dead every Sunday at 9pm EST on AMC.

ads