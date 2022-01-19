The latest trailer for The Batman is still somewhere between ingenious and mundane

The exit of The Batman, the last film of Warner Bros dedicated to the bat man, with Robert Pattinson in the double role of Bruce Wayne and Batman, precisely.

The debut in Italian cinemas is set for March 3, 2022, and the latest Italian trailer of The Batman, just released, is a melting pot of old and new clips, which show us a very physical, very realistic Batman, on the wave of the Nolan trilogy, with which it will inevitably focus a heavy comparison.

The success of Batman at the box office has not always been stellar, but the three films with Christian Bale have in fact consecrated the dark knight in an Olympus in which it is up to Pattinson and his associates the not easy task of making him stay.