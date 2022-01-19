The latest trailer for The Batman is still somewhere between ingenious and mundane

The exit of The Batman, the last film of Warner Bros dedicated to the bat man, with Robert Pattinson in the double role of Bruce Wayne and Batman, precisely.
The debut in Italian cinemas is set for March 3, 2022, and the latest Italian trailer of The Batman, just released, is a melting pot of old and new clips, which show us a very physical, very realistic Batman, on the wave of the Nolan trilogy, with which it will inevitably focus a heavy comparison.
The success of Batman at the box office has not always been stellar, but the three films with Christian Bale have in fact consecrated the dark knight in an Olympus in which it is up to Pattinson and his associates the not easy task of making him stay.
The other interpreters, known for some time, are Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano in those of the riddler, Jeffrey Wright in Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro in the role of Carmine Falcone, e Colin Farrell in those of the penguin.
Undoubtedly the cast is there, but history has yet to prove what it’s made of. The riddle will be the main enemy, who seems intent on bringing the children back to the surface skeletons in the closet of the Wayne, ready to upset Bruce himself, while i flirt between Batman and Catwoman will no longer surprise anyone.
In times when the world craves to go to the movies to get excited, And Spider-Man: No Way Home has amply demonstrated it, will The Batman be able to carve out its own space? The answer in just over a month, in the meantime we can only leave you the latest trailer in Italian.