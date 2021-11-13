the latest updates on the conditions of the property

Lazio: the conditions of the Property

As mentioned, the conditions of Ciro Immobile are of great concern to Lazio and of course also Fantasy Football. Greater certainty will be obtained after the magnetic resonance, which should be postponed further to tomorrow, but now the feeling is that it could be a strain in the left calf. The edema is vast and the situation is worrying, so much so that at the moment it would seem almost certain the absence of the biancoceleste number 17 with both Juventus and Napoli. A tragedy for both Sarri and for the fantasy coaches: until the outcome of the exams is known, however, it cannot be ruled out that the stop may be even longer.

Immobile has abandoned the retirement of the Italian national team in recent days, after having carried out a couple of personalized training sessions. Also following the harsh controversy between the Lazio president Lotito and the leaders of the national team, Ciro returned to Rome and has also already started the rehabilitation phase in the pool in the Lazio training center. The expectation grows for the outcome of the exams, after which it will finally be possible to make a clear picture of the conditions of the Property and its recovery times.