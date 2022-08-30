The latest video of Connor, the rarely seen son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, leaves fans in shock

ads

The two children of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, Bella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise, prefer to spend time away from the spotlight.

MORE: Keith Urban shares a rare glimpse inside family life with Nicole Kidman

They both pursue their own interests markedly different from those of their parents, with Bella being an artist and Connor an avid deep-sea fisherman.

Loading the player…

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman’s relationship with adopted children with Tom Cruise

The latter, however, has built a devoted fan base, many of whom enjoy watching his exploits as he lives off the land and sea.

His latest video on social media proves it, as his followers reacted in shock and amazement at his latest capture and the magnitude of it.

MORE: Bella Cruise shares rare personal news that will make her famous parents happy

Connor shared a video of the giant fish that he and his friends managed to catch, celebrating as they put it on display.

“I did it yesterday with the boys. 301 # Warsaw on the crank », he captioned the clip of her, and his comments were filled with many exclamations.

Connor’s fans reacted in awe to his new fishing video.

“Oh wow Connor! Great catch!!! #catchoftheyear,” one commented, with another saying, “What the hell [expletive]!!! How many pounds was that?

A third even asked, “I hope you ate it? I feel a little bad for the beautiful fish, but I hope they ate it,” and Connor clarified that ultimately it was all for a good cause, replying with, “Don’t feel bad! This fish went to charity and is feeding a lot of people.”

MORE: Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella Cruise Shows Her Creative Side With Limited-Edition Collaboration

MORE: Nicole Kidman mourns the loss of Patti Lomax, whom she played in the movie The Railway Man

Connor and his sister rarely share an insight into their relationship with their famous parents, so they keep their family time private.

While there were reports that they were both estranged from their mother due to her involvement with Scientology, the actress has ruled out any breakup with her children.

Both prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

“Motherhood is about the journey,” she said. The sun in 2019. “her There will be incredible peaks and valleys, whether she is an adoptive mother or a biological mother. What a child needs is love.

Nicole added: “They have made the decision to be Scientologists. It’s our job as parents to always offer unconditional love.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

ads