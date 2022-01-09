Business

the latest weapon in the hands of the Revenue – Libero Quotidiano

Tax unleashed against tax evaders e in the hunt for those who “dribble” taxes. And now, among the weapons available to the Revenue Agency, there are also social networks. Yeah, you happen to be in the habit of post photos and pictures of your daily life? Well, be careful: the tax authorities could use this habit of yours to frame you. In short, be careful to share images of restaurant dinners and luxury gifts.

In the not too distant future, as he explains ilgiornale.it, those images could be exploited by the Revenue for the assessment of the taxpayer’s income. This is what is foreseen by a document of the Ministry of Economy which puts in black and white the objectives of the reform of the tax administration foreseen by the NRP. For the use of similar social documents, it should be emphasized, it will be authorization from the Privacy Guarantor is required.

It is about a model exported from France, which with the 2020 Budget law granted the tax authorities “the right to check the veracity of tax returns through the information available on social networks and web platforms”.

And if you are hoping that the Privacy Guarantor will not grant authorizations, it is good to remember that the Privacy Code has included “the prevention and fight against tax evasion” among the activities of relevant general interest. “By increasing the capacity of the agency led by Ernesto Maria Ruffini to investigate the data that taxpayers disseminate in their daily transactions and also add the traces leaving the control activity on social networks would have a decisive boost “, he explains ilgiornale.it. In short, from today – if you have a guilty conscience – you will have one more reason not to show your bad things on Facebook and Instagram.

