The latest Windows 11 update improves widgets, WSL and more

Microsoft recently released a new version Preview from Windows 11 on the Dev channel for members of the program Windows Insider. While newer builds offered minor updates for testers, build 22518 brings some significant changes that will also arrive in final releases in 2022.

One of the most important changes concerns thevoice access, which Microsoft says is beneficial for anyone using Windows 11. Voice Access uses speech recognition to open / switch apps, read / compose emails, and browse the Internet (among other things) and since all processing happens on the device instead of in the cloud, you don’t need a permanent internet connection to take advantage of it.

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft provides dozens of commands through its blog that you can leverage by voice, including right or double clicking on an item, scrolling in a specific direction, entering text in a box, and more. Voice access is activated by saying “Reactivate voice access” and it is possible to pause it by saying “Suspend voice access” or “Mute audio”. If you want to prevent voice access from fully responding to commands, simply say “Mute microphone”.

Plus, you can now beautify your desktop with the Spotlight collection, which will recover new desktop wallpapers “from around the world every day and fun facts about every picture“. For example, the first wallpaper presented by the Windows team featured Whitehaven Beach in Australia.

“If you hover over the Spotlight icon, you can learn more about each image“- they said Amanda Langowski And Brandon LeBlanc from Microsoft – “Right-clicking on the Spotlight icon on your desktop opens a context menu where you can switch to a different background image and tell if you like one of the photos or not“.

You can now access the widget from the left side of the taskbar by hovering the mouse over the entrypoint. Microsoft says the widget update will roll out to a smaller subset of testers before a larger rollout, as will many new features first brought to Insiders. Microsoft is also simplifying the installation of the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) via the Microsoft Store.

Photo Credit: Microsoft

As is usually the case with these new previews, Microsoft has implemented dozens of fixes in different areas (eg Search, File Explorer, Settings, etc.) and there are still more than a dozen “known issues” that have yet to be addressed by the Microsoft development team. However, one key thing to note about build 22518 is that Microsoft claims it is not available for ARM64 systems “due to an issue that causes these devices to rollback when trying to upgrade to this build“. Microsoft hopes to resolve the situation in a future release.