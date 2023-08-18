Sports

"The Laugh We Shared"

If there’s one thing all the stories come down to Salma Hayek, is it a true lioness When? it’s about your own safety,

The 56-year-old actress and producer is very proud of her Mexican culture and roots, and has been honest on many occasions about how it was for her trying to make it in hollywood as Latin.

one of the following friendships what did you do with them early years and remained an actor all my life Antonio Banderas. They met in 1995 during the shooting of the film ‘Desperado’ in the United States, in which Salma acted.

Since then they’ve shared a lot together and it is demonstrated by Hayek nice message people to celebrate 63rd birthday Of flags

“happy belated birthday, my friend, From the laughs we shared Until the dreams we’re chasing I hope that May your year be filled with love, joy and all the wonderful things life has to offer,” he dedicates to her.

However, Antonio recently said at an event in Marbella feel those 63 yearsHe doesn’t look “worse than he’s 40,” though he admits that the math of time is inevitable for everyone, as you can see in the video above.

